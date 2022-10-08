Florida football team holds off Missouri on homecoming

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On two separate occasions, in the last eight years, Missouri has left The Swamp with a victory to spoil Florida’s homecoming weekend - but Billy Napier’s team wouldn’t let that happen this year.

On the backs of the defense’s best performance this season, the Gators (4-2) were able to hold off the Tigers (2-4), 24-17, by recording a pair of interceptions and four sacks.

Jaydon Hill, who had to overcome a torn ACL in high school and at Florida, along with tearing another crucial ligament in his knee this summer, took the field this afternoon without his knee brace, and in front of his family, recorded the first takeaway of the game.

With just over 60 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Florida only led 3-0, when Tigers quarterback Brady Cook tried to hit his receiver on a short comeback route and Hill read the play beautifully, which allowed him to jump the route and take the interception 49-yards for a touchdown. It was his first career interception and first career pick-6. That jolted the home crowd as Florida enjoyed a 10-point cushion.

Missouri had a trio of punts and a turnover on their first four possessions of the game. However, the Tigers did strike back on an 11-play 67 yard drive that resulted in a touchdown. That score followed Florida’s missed field goal. Gators kicker Adam Mihalek missed his final two field goal attempts in the game after booting the opening 37-yard kick to give Florida a 3-0 lead.

Before the end of the first half, Missouri kicked a field goal to even the game 10-10.

In the second half, Florida opened with possession but Mihalek missed his final field goal attempt of the game to make folks wonder about the outcome of the game. On Florida’s next possession, though, Anthony Richardson made magic happen.

On 4th-and-2 from the Tigers 35-yard line, Richardson tucked the ball and ran 32-yards for a huge swing in momentum. He went through his progression, and once nothing appeared open, he took off down the field and set up the only rushing touchdown of the day for Florida - a 3-yard run by Montrell Johnson.

After Jaydon Hill came away with his second interception of the game, Richardson capitalized off the extra possession by firing a strike to Ricky Pearsall in the back right corner of the endzone with 11:40 to play in the 4th quarter. That made it 24-10, but the drama wasn’t over just yet.

Missouri only needed 9 plays to move the ball 75-yards for a touchdown to cut the deficit back to a one-score game. Then, on the ensuing Florida possession, Richardson was under pressure and threw a pass too high for Pearsall, which tipped his finger tips and was intercepted to give the ball back to Missouri with 3:00 to play.

The Gators defense stood tall when it needed it most, though. The Tigers were able to convert on 3rd-and-18 to move the ball to their own 44-yard line, but the next four plays were not enough to move the chains. They turned the ball over on downs with 1:17 left and the Gators assumed victory formation.

The win against Missouri makes the Gators 6-5 in the last 11 meetings and snapped a 2-game losing streak to them. It also gave Florida it’s first win against a Southeastern Conference opponent since they beat Tennessee on Sept. 25, 2021.

