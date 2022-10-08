Gainesville city commission approves transect zoning in a 4-3 vote

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After banning single family zoning, the Gainesville city commission has approved another change, called “Transect zoning.”

The zoning model calls for a gradual build up of the size of buildings from rural to downtown areas.

City commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos told TV20 the plan is better for pedestrians.

“Right now there’s a minimum of 10 acres, that to rezone something you have to do that,” stated commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos. “No other zoning category that we have, our industrial, our strip mall zoning, they don’t have a minimum. So it in essence this makes it the same on that end, it allows more pedestrian zoning to be allowed in smaller areas of the city.”

However commissioner Cynthia Chestnut said more public engagement was needed before moving forward with transect zoning.

The proposal passed with a 4-3 vote.

