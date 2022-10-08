Marion County residents celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

People gathered to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month at The Appleton.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Many residents in Marion County celebrated Hispanic Heritage month with a festival.

All visitors from different ethnicities joined together at The Appleton Museum in Ocala for a day full of fun and tradition.

Guests could enjoy free kid-friendly art activities, music, giveaways, community resources, and vendors. The museum partnered with the College of Central Florida to share and celebrate Hispanic culture.

“We got Cubans, we got Mexicans it’s a mix of cultures a mix of different dialects. Even everyone here has their own style of food, food always attracts us some way somehow,” said Dr. Jose Toro Clarke.

People were able to go inside the museum and look at the exhibits.

