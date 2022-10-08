Ocala Fire Rescue unveils new rescue unit
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala fire rescue officials are welcoming a new unit.
The Station 5 crew known as the “Sleepless Knights” held a push-in event for their new Rescue 5.
They were joined by fellow firefighters and city leaders.
The event marked an official beginning of service for the new unit.
