Ocala Fire Rescue unveils new rescue unit

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala fire rescue officials are welcoming a new unit.

The Station 5 crew known as the “Sleepless Knights” held a push-in event for their new Rescue 5.

They were joined by fellow firefighters and city leaders.

The event marked an official beginning of service for the new unit.

