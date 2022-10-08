Sen. Ben Sasse to visit UF campus amid mixed reactions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse, is the finalist to replace Kent Fuchs as University of Florida President.

Sasse previously served as a professor at Yale, and UT Austin, as well as president of Midland University in his home state.

Several UF organizations issued statements opposing the nomination.

Critics point to his stances against same-sex marriage and abortion rights.

UF Graduate Assistants United released a statement on Twitter.

It says quote “Ben Sasse’s only other educational qualifications include being president of a small, private, 1400 student school. That’s about 3 undergrad classes here at UF. He systematically eliminated tenured positions while there. Ben Sasse is not fit to lead UF.”

United Campus Workers at UF also spoke ‘against’ the nomination saying quote:

“We are thoroughly disappointed to see the committee choose a person with a history of exclusion, and hate to lead UF. This university should be a safe place for people of all walks of life to work, not just ones who look and think like Senator Sasse.”

TV20 spoke with Dean of UF Law School and search committee member, Laura Rosenbury, about the UF presidential search process.

She says it involved serious conversations, with about 100 people.

“I was really impressed by the quality of the pool and everyone had a vision for what the University of Florida could do, but doctor Sasse’s vision has the potential to be more transformational and to really position the University of Florida as a leader in higher education nationwide.”, says Rosenbury

Sasse makes his first visit to campus on Monday.

