Sports Overtime Week Seven
(WCJB) --Week Seven of high school football across North Central Florida featured dry weather, and for the most part, clean football. North Marion held off Vanguard, 18-17 in a Marion County thriller to snap a two-game losing steak. The Colts reach 5-2 while the Knights fall to 3-3. Elsewhere, Chiefland, Williston, and Oak Hall were among those able to stay undefeated.
NCFL Football: Week Seven
North Marion def. Vanguard 18-17
Dunnellon def. Belleview 18-0
Trinity Catholic def. Calvary Christian 49-46
Suwannee def Santa Fe 40-0
Eastside def. Ridgeview 35-10
Columbia def Orange Park 28-7
West Nassau def. P.K. Younge 16-12
Oak Hall def. Harvest Community 41-3
West Port def. Citrus 28-0
Forest def. Leesburg 34-22
Union County def Dixie County 42-6
Fort White def. Lafayette 23-21
Branford def. Trenton 46-0
Chiefland def. Wildwood 28-20, OT
Williston def. Lake Weir 63-6
St. Joseph def. St. Francis 30-0
Bronson def Trinity 28-6
Crescent def. Keystone Heights 38-18
Interlachen def. Taylor 41-0
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.