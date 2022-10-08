Sports Overtime Week Seven

Chiefland stays perfect, Fort White rallies past Lafayette
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WCJB) --Week Seven of high school football across North Central Florida featured dry weather, and for the most part, clean football. North Marion held off Vanguard, 18-17 in a Marion County thriller to snap a two-game losing steak. The Colts reach 5-2 while the Knights fall to 3-3. Elsewhere, Chiefland, Williston, and Oak Hall were among those able to stay undefeated.

NCFL Football: Week Seven

North Marion def. Vanguard 18-17

Dunnellon def. Belleview 18-0

Trinity Catholic def. Calvary Christian 49-46

Suwannee def Santa Fe 40-0

Eastside def. Ridgeview 35-10

Columbia def Orange Park 28-7

West Nassau def. P.K. Younge 16-12

Oak Hall def. Harvest Community 41-3

West Port def. Citrus 28-0

Forest def. Leesburg 34-22

Union County def Dixie County 42-6

Fort White def. Lafayette 23-21

Branford def. Trenton 46-0

Chiefland def. Wildwood 28-20, OT

Williston def. Lake Weir 63-6

St. Joseph def. St. Francis 30-0

Bronson def Trinity 28-6

Crescent def. Keystone Heights 38-18

Interlachen def. Taylor 41-0

