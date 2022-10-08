University of Florida hosts its 90th Gator Growl

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida hosts its annual student run pep-rally, Gator Growl.

“The University of Florida, this is the largest student run pep-rally in the world, so I think it’s crazy that we get to do this,” shared student Clayton Bush.

Gator Growl is a fall tradition that marks the beginning of homecoming week. Former gators quarterback Danny Wuerffel hosted the show.

“It’s really exciting it’s that one thing a year that all gators can look forward to and come together as a community,” stated Bush.

Thousands of students and family members waited in line at the the Stephen O’Connell Center. Students said they looked forward to performances from Fletcher and Grammy nominated artist, Flo Rida.

“I’m just looking forward to having some fun with my friends,” shared student Elizabeth Soncrant. “We are huge fans of Flo Rida, especially being from Florida so that what we’re excited about.”

After the pep-rally, gator fans will show their pride for UF tomorrow when the gator football team faces the Missouri tigers.

