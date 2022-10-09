Alachua County candidate forum informs voters before they head to the polls

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The general election is 30 days away and the League of Women Voters in Alachua County along with the Bob Graham Center held a candidate forum to inform voters in the county.

“The League of Women Voters for over 100 years has been in the business of educating voters and this is one of the things we try to do every election,” said co-chair Gwen Wagner.

Candidates running for county and city commission, mayor, circuit judge, and state positions were all there. Many of them answered questions about everything from renewable energy to the cost of prescription drugs.

“If it’s about getting your garbage picked up, if it’s concerns about utility rates, if it’s concerns about all kinds of issues most of those are local state issues, not national issues so voting in local elections really matters,” said Bob Graham Center director Matthew Jacobs.

Lots of students also came out to the forum learning about what each candidate has to offer to help the university and the areas around it.

Jacobs said it’s important to get students to vote.

“Students are our community here on campus and here in Alachua County students are an enormous part of our community. Where whether they’re voting here locally which is obviously a great thing or we’re helping them learn about how to understand their local races back home that’s also really important.”

The deadline to register to vote ends on Tuesday with the general election on November 8.

