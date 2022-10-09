Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville.

GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal.

They are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Due to smoke damage, the building has been declared uninhabitable and anyone living in the building is not able to reenter or inhabit the complex for the foreseeable future.

There are a total of 8 apartment units in the building that were on fire according to ACFR Assistant Chief Mike Cowart.

