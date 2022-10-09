Florida soccer falls to Missouri, 3-2

Gators are 0-6 in SEC play
The Florida Gators soccer team warms up before their match with Florida State at Dizney Stadium.
The Florida Gators soccer team warms up before their match with Florida State at Dizney Stadium.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, MO. (WCJB) - The Florida soccer team finally snapped its four-match scoreless drought, but it wasn’t enough in a losing effort to Missouri, 3-2.

The Gators (2-11) lost their sixth consecutive Southeastern Conference game of the season despite scoring both of their goals in the second half. The trouble with that is they trailed 2-0 to the Tigers (5-6-2) at the halfway point, thanks to allowing Elena Zuchowski to score from point-blank-range in the 2nd minute of the game. Followed by Kylee Simmons laser beam in the back right corner off a deflected ball in the 28th minute.

Florida managed to net their first goal of the match in the 53rd minute off a corner kick. Delaney Tauzel booted the ball from the far corner, directing it toward the near post, which allowed Tessa Barton to get her head on it to knock it in the Tigers goal. That was the first goal scored by Florida in four matches dating back to September 16.

However, before the Gators could score their second goal, the Tigers kicked in their third of the match off the foot of Milena Fischer on a penalty kick. The ball scooted under the outstretched arm of keeper Alexa Goldberg to cross the line and register for a 3-1 lead in the 65th minute.

The orange and blue netted their final goal of the match in the 83rd minute. Syd Kennedy drove one home off the assist from Maddy Pirrello to give some hope for a possible tie, but the Gators never could get another goal on the board.

Florida next plays at Kentucky on Oct. 16.

