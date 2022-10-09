Florida volleyball dispatches LSU in four sets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 15-ranked Florida volleyball team took down unranked LSU in four sets at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Saturday night in to win the first of two matches this weekend.

The Gators (12-3) earned their fourth conference victory behind the stellar play of their killer triumvirate - Marina Markova, Merritt Beason, and Victoria Sofia. The three Gators accounted for 43 of the team’s 55 kills. Markova and Beason both had a match-high 15 kills.

The stat that swung the match can be identified as blocks. Florida denied 15 attempted Tigers (10-7) kills, while LSU was only able to defend four of Florida’s.

Florida claimed the first and third sets of the match by holding LSU to 19 points or less in each set. However, the Tigers won the second set 25-23, and it took a couple extra points in the fourth to close out the match, 27-25.

Florida will play LSU Sunday at 3 p.m. in the final match of the weekend.

