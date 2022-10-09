Florida volleyball nips LSU in five sets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 15 Florida volleyball team extended their win streak to three in-a-row taking down LSU in five sets on Sunday.

The Gators (13-3) won mainly due to Merritt Beason leading the team with a match-high 21 kills. Beason was accompanied by Sofia Victoria (16) and Marina Markova (14) to help give the Gators 68 team kills.

Not only did the Gators beat the Tigers (10-8) in kills but they also beat them 6-2 in aces. Alexis Stuckey and Emily Canaan paced the team with 2 aces a piece. While Bre Kelley had 1 and Beason adding to her stats with 1 ace, as well.

While the Gators won the first two sets, the Tigers rallied back to win the third and fourth sets, forcing a decisive fifth. The second and third sets both needed extra points be decided. Florida took the second, 26-24 and LSU claimed the third, 27-25.

The orange and blue outlasted the purple and gold 15-9 in the fifth set to sweep the Tigers over their two-match series.

The Gators will travel to Mississippi State looking to keep their win streak alive on October 14, 2022.

