Man in Gainesville was arrested for damaging cars and a home and fleeing law enforcement

Man arrested after fleeing police at the Arredondo Estate.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after damaging cars and a home and then fleeing from law enforcement.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 23-year-old Matthew Cornish this Sunday morning after an overnight search.

They first tried to stop him for speeding before he fled.

They cornered him in the Arredondo Estates, but he rammed his way through the line of patrol cars.

Cornish lost control of his truck and flipped it into a yard, damaging a house were he then got out and ran on foot.

Sunday morning, an ASO deputy spotted him trying to hide behind an abandoned trailer.

Cornish was caught by a K-9 unit and is charged with fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault on law enforcement, and possession of cocaine.

ASO officials say he caused about 200,000 dollars of damage.

TRENDING: Alachua County candidate forum informs voters before they head to the polls

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

Ocala CEP highlights Mike’s Inspiration Station
Ocala CEP highlights Mike’s Inspiration Station
Ocala CEP highlights Mike’s Inspiration Station
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Alachua County Sheriff's change out teams for hurricane relief efforts.
ASO sends a fresh crew to relieve hurricane relief team