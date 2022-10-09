Man in Gainesville was arrested for damaging cars and a home and fleeing law enforcement

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after damaging cars and a home and then fleeing from law enforcement.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 23-year-old Matthew Cornish this Sunday morning after an overnight search.

They first tried to stop him for speeding before he fled.

They cornered him in the Arredondo Estates, but he rammed his way through the line of patrol cars.

Cornish lost control of his truck and flipped it into a yard, damaging a house were he then got out and ran on foot.

Sunday morning, an ASO deputy spotted him trying to hide behind an abandoned trailer.

Cornish was caught by a K-9 unit and is charged with fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault on law enforcement, and possession of cocaine.

ASO officials say he caused about 200,000 dollars of damage.

