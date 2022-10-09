Marion County Cops and Cars Show

4th annual Cops and Cars Show is held at Marion County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County non-profit raised thousands of dollars at a car and truck show last Saturday.

Ocala Police Department officials hosted the 4th annual Cops and Cars Show to benefit United Way of Marion County.

Cars of all shapes and sizes got their time in the spotlight. More than 140 classic and modern cars as well as trucks were on display, including ODP emergency vehicles.

Food trucks and prizes were also available at this family-friendly event.

The show raised over 5000 dollars to support United Way of Marion County, which invests in residents’ education, financial stability, and health.

Marion County Cops and Cars Show
