The NAACP branch in Marion County holds a candidate forum ahead of the general election

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The NAACP branch of Marion County hosted a political candidate forum. They invited candidates running for county judge, county commission seats, and U.S. congress positions.

People who came out asked the candidates a variety of questions relating to gun laws, diversity in the judicial system, and how they’ll help low-income families.

“Generally it’s the presidential election that most people vote but the primaries are so important and I know you always hear vote as if your life depends on it but we are definitely voting for our democracy,” said political action committee member Francine Julius Edwards

After the forum representatives from the League of Women Voters discussed amendments that will be on the ballot.

