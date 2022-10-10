Alachua County man indicted for June shooting that left one dead

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Grand Jury indicted a man on a first-degree murder charge for a shooting in Alachua County over the summer.

Prosecutors say Michael Davis, 35, shot and killed Calvin Woodard.

On June 11th, deputies responded to 69th street, where they found Woodard with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Woodard later died in the hospital.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies said it started with an argument about a woman the men were seeing.

