Alachua County man indicted for June shooting that left one dead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Grand Jury indicted a man on a first-degree murder charge for a shooting in Alachua County over the summer.

Prosecutors say Michael Davis, 35, shot and killed Calvin Woodard.

On June 11th, deputies responded to 69th street, where they found Woodard with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Woodard later died in the hospital.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies said it started with an argument about a woman the men were seeing.

