ASO sends a fresh crew to relieve hurricane relief team

Alachua County Sheriffs change out forces for Hurricane Ian relief.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new team of deputies from the Alachua County sheriff’s office is heading down to SW Florida to help with hurricane recovery efforts.

Sunday, a fresh crew headed out to charlotte county to relieve the original ASO hurricane deployment team.

Sheriff Clovis Watson junior continues to support the recovery mission, saying he is grateful his team can do their part to help.

The replacement crew arrived safely and snapped this photo with the other group before they headed back to Alachua County.

TRENDING: Alachua County candidate forum informs voters before they head to the polls

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

Ben Sasse Visits UF
Alachua County Sheriffs Hurricane Ian Relief
Florida volleyball players warm up at Stephen C. O'Connell Center.
Florida volleyball team nips LSU in five sets
Weather
WCJB Weather Forecast