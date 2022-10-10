ASO sends a fresh crew to relieve hurricane relief team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new team of deputies from the Alachua County sheriff’s office is heading down to SW Florida to help with hurricane recovery efforts.

Sunday, a fresh crew headed out to charlotte county to relieve the original ASO hurricane deployment team.

Sheriff Clovis Watson junior continues to support the recovery mission, saying he is grateful his team can do their part to help.

The replacement crew arrived safely and snapped this photo with the other group before they headed back to Alachua County.

