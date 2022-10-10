Ben Sasse addresses students, faculty at University of Florida Q&A forums

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In one of the three open forums, Ben Sasse told a crowd at the University of Florida that he’s ready to trade his time in DC, for the top spot in The Swamp. Sasse still represents Nebraska in the US Senate and already expressed interest in dropping that job to lead the University of Florida.

“There’s more than we have in common it might divide us in federal policy particularly in a polarized time big pieces of my job are not all that appealing right now because the senate is not that productive of an institution I get to sit on the intelligence committee and that part is pretty satisfying and fulfilling but a lot of what happens on the floor of the senate is political screaming and not that interesting most of the time.”

Sasse has served as one of Nebraska’s senators since 2015. The University’s Board of Trustees still has an interview with Sasse before he secures the job. That interview is scheduled for next month.

