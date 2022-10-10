Ben Sasse hosts three forums at the University of Florida as presidential finalist

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Senator Ben Sasse hosted three forums at the Emerson Alumni Hall at the University of Florida,-where students, faculty and staff were present.

After a six-months long process, U.S Senator Ben Sasse was selected as a finalist in UF’s presidential search.

Prior to the forum, the university notified students about sending their questions in online.

Sasse answered questions regarding LGBTQ+ inclusivity on campus, the importance of academic tenure, as well as his beliefs on climate change, and academic freedom.

Computer science students said they hope the school continues to succeed in academics with the new president-to-be.

“I’m really enthusiastic about it because like he’s the United States Senator and I think he’s going to be our next president of the university, said graduate student, Vaibhev Mishra. “We were told about like all the nominees and like every few weeks we were getting emails.”

During the second forum, chants were heard by protestors from inside the hall.

The third forum was delayed and was moved to a remote livestream, with no audience. That forum ended earlier than expected.

Dr. Ben Sasse is set to be interviewed by the board of trustees in November. If elected he would become the university’s 13th president.

