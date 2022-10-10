Explosions rock central Kyiv in apparent missile strikes

CNN, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, TELEGRAM, STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE UKRAINE, THE INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE OF RUSSIA, STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION, MAXAR
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitchko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.

Lesia Vasylenko, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, posted a photo on Twitter showing that at least one explosion occurred near the main building of the Kyiv National University in central Kyiv.

The spokesperson for Emergency Service in Kyiv told the AP that there are killed and wounded people. Rescuers are now working in different locations, said Svitlana Vodolaga.

The number of casualties is not yet known.

The explosions were heard by AP journalists and appeared to be the result of missile strikes. Also on Monday morning, Associated Press journalists reported hearing explosions in the center of Dnipro city.

Recent fighting has focused on the regions just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia, where six missiles were launched overnight Saturday from Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

Ocala CEP highlights Mike’s Inspiration Station
Ocala CEP highlights Mike’s Inspiration Station
Ocala CEP highlights Mike’s Inspiration Station
A new round of Russian cruise missiles hits the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia, killing at least...
Deadly Russian strike in Ukraine following bridge blast
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida