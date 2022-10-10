Florida Museum of Natural History will hold a ribbon-cutting for the new collections building

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Museum will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new collections building on Monday.

The Florida Museum of Natural History is expanding with the opening of a state-of-the-art special collections building on UF’s campus.

The building will house the museum’s burgeoning wet collections.

It includes all fish, amphibians and reptiles, and invertebrate specimens that are preserved.

The ceremony will start at 4 p.m. at the Florida Museum of Natural History.

