Former Miss. governor subpoenaed about Brett Favre welfare scandal
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Phil Bryant, the former Mississippi governor, is facing a subpoena related to Brett Favre.
The NFL Hall of Famer is caught up in a civil suit over an alleged multimillion-dollar welfare fraud scandal.
Attorneys for the defendant, Austin Smith, said they want to see communications between the ex-governor and athlete.
The state is suing Smith for the return of more than $425,000.
It’s also accusing Favre of pressuring a company in which he was invested to seek nonprofit money.
An attorney for Favre declined to comment.
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.