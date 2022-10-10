Gainesville Country Club shows no signs of reopening

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club has yet to give any indication that it plans on reopening, despite the club’s target reopening date being this month.

The golf course was closed back in July to “perform maintenance on the course and surrounding facility.”

The target date to reopen is this month.

But a check with state records shows the company’s business registration was temporarily revoked on September 23rd.

The operator is now listed as “Gainesville Event Center.”

The main phone line to the country club has been disconnected.

