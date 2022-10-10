Lake City Police Department searching for missing teen

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City teen is missing.

Deziah Renee Garrett, 14, was last seen on Saturday, October 8th at 7 in the morning.

Garrett was wearing a black hoodie, black jogging pants, and white shoes. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5′3″ and weighs 160 lbs.

Garrett is possibly with a white male juvenile that goes by the name “Cam”.

TRENDING: Man in Gainesville was arrested for damaging cars and a home and fleeing law enforcement

If you have any information, please call 911.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.