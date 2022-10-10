Lake City Police Department searching for missing teen
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City teen is missing.
Deziah Renee Garrett, 14, was last seen on Saturday, October 8th at 7 in the morning.
Garrett was wearing a black hoodie, black jogging pants, and white shoes. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5′3″ and weighs 160 lbs.
Garrett is possibly with a white male juvenile that goes by the name “Cam”.
If you have any information, please call 911.
