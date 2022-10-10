Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:

Click here to vote in the poll which closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The options are as follows:

Creed Whittemore of Buchholz connects with Jaren Hamilton for the TD catch & run

Vanguard’s Joshua Rembert runs the kickoff back all the way

Suwannee’s Marquavious Owens spins away from the defense and scores

Najeeb Smith of Fort White darts through the defense and takes it all the way

Caden Coker of Branford gets outside and takes it to the end zone

