Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

Vote for the best play of the week in high school football
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:

Click here to vote in the poll which closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The options are as follows:

  • Creed Whittemore of Buchholz connects with Jaren Hamilton for the TD catch & run
  • Vanguard’s Joshua Rembert runs the kickoff back all the way
  • Suwannee’s Marquavious Owens spins away from the defense and scores
  • Najeeb Smith of Fort White darts through the defense and takes it all the way
  • Caden Coker of Branford gets outside and takes it to the end zone

