Russell Report: Gators enter week seven 4-2 as they prepare for LSU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As things unfold during a college football season sometimes we lose perspective as to where we thought a team would end up before the season started. Take Florida for instance. Before the season began, most fans I believe knew this was going to be a rebuilding year and expectations were not that high. Win seven, win eight, pretty good year. Well don’t look now but Florida is on that pace after beating Missouri Saturday. Florida is 4-2 with a chance to be 5-2 at the bye week if it can beat LSU at home this Saturday. An LSU team that is also rebuilding.

Sometimes, you just have to take wins, ugly as they are. Two weeks ago, Florida ran only 50 something plays on offense. This past week, it ran just 46. Missouri outgained the Gators 370 yards to 297 and Florida only passed for 66 yards in the game. 66 yards! And they won. Because they ran it well, to the tune of 231 yards while averaging over seven yards a carry. Many are also complaining about soft secondary coverage on defense that seemingly allows any third and long situation to be completed. But again, let’s look at the numbers. Missouri only threw for 220 yards in the game. And 116 of those yards came after the catch. Room for improvement. Sure. But maybe it’s not as bad as some think.

Let me end the Gator football talk with this. On our ESPN Gainesville after the game extra point call in show, some were wondering if Jalen Kitna shouldn’t get a shot to play quarterback because of Anthony Richardson’s struggles. Really? No disrespect to Kitna, but isn’t it amazing where some of the Gator fanbase has gone with A-R? At the beginning of the year, he was going to win the Heisman trophy, now, they want him on the bench. It’s pretty remarkable when you stop and think about it.

Speaking of remarkable, how about the SEC? Could Tennessee be the best team in the league? We’ll see as they host Alabama this week in one of the biggest games in rocky top in a long time. Ole Miss doesn’t impress, but they’re unbeaten. The wheels fell of the Kentucky train and I’m sure that has Gator fans gnashing their teeth at that loss. And Arkansas doesn’t have a league win and Mississippi State looks pretty darned good. Nuts, isn’t it?

Finally, the season is over for the Tampa Bay Rays as they score just one run in 24 innings against the Cleveland Guardians. Love what the rays have done with a low payroll to be a pretty consistent playoff team but to really advance beyond that, they’ve got to get some hitters and boppers in their lineup. Meanwhile, enjoy the playoffs, which have already seen some upsets with the likes of the Phillies knocking off the cardinals. It’s what makes the postseason, when it’s competitive, unlike the college football playoff. So fun to watch. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

