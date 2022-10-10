Two people shot in Lake City; police investigating

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday evening.

LCPD officers were dispatched to Southeast Dade Street after reports of gunshots.

The two male victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle before police arrived.

Both victims were treated for their injuries.

