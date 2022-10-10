Two people shot in Lake City; police investigating

Gainesville residents react to a shooting that happened over the weekend
Gainesville residents react to a shooting that happened over the weekend(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday evening.

LCPD officers were dispatched to Southeast Dade Street after reports of gunshots.

The two male victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle before police arrived.

Both victims were treated for their injuries.

TRENDING: Lake City Police Department searching for missing teen

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
The scam calls revolve around fake warnings of a missed court date.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam circulating in the area

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Florida Museum of Natural History will hold a ribbon-cutting for the new collections building
Florida Museum of Natural History will hold a ribbon-cutting for the new collections building
Florida Museum of Natural History will hold a ribbon-cutting for the new collections building
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Fall Workout part 2
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Fall Workout part 2