The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in the midterm election. Voters across North Central Florida have local, state, and national candidates to pick from.

On Wednesday, Gainesville city commissioners review police K-9 policies following the mauling of Terrell Bradley in July.

Five officers were found to violate the department’s rules of conduct but were otherwise cleared in the incident.

RELATED: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

UF Rec Sports kicks off three day Great Gator Reunion on Friday.

That includes numerous activities and a tailgate before Saturday night’s football game against LSU.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

Ocala CEP highlights Mike’s Inspiration Station
Ocala CEP highlights Mike’s Inspiration Station
Ocala CEP highlights Mike’s Inspiration Station
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Alachua County Sheriff's change out teams for hurricane relief efforts.
ASO sends a fresh crew to relieve hurricane relief team