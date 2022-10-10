GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in the midterm election. Voters across North Central Florida have local, state, and national candidates to pick from.

On Wednesday, Gainesville city commissioners review police K-9 policies following the mauling of Terrell Bradley in July.

Five officers were found to violate the department’s rules of conduct but were otherwise cleared in the incident.

RELATED: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

UF Rec Sports kicks off three day Great Gator Reunion on Friday.

That includes numerous activities and a tailgate before Saturday night’s football game against LSU.

