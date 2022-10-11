Alachua Board of County Commissioners to meet twice this week

Commissioners will discuss budgeting and important issues such as flooding mitigation.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are two meetings for the Alachua Board of County Commissioners this week.

Both meetings are being held on Tuesday, October 11th.

The first meeting begins at 9:30 AM. This is a special meeting discussing issues like flooding mitigation in certain flood-prone neighborhoods.

The second meeting follows at 11:30 AM, which will be a regular meeting.

Commissioners will discuss the budget for the state of Florida Public Emergency Medical Transportation Program.

Both meetings are open to the public.

