Alachua Board of County Commissioners to meet twice this week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are two meetings for the Alachua Board of County Commissioners this week.

Both meetings are being held on Tuesday, October 11th.

The first meeting begins at 9:30 AM. This is a special meeting discussing issues like flooding mitigation in certain flood-prone neighborhoods.

The second meeting follows at 11:30 AM, which will be a regular meeting.

Commissioners will discuss the budget for the state of Florida Public Emergency Medical Transportation Program.

Both meetings are open to the public.

