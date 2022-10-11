Alachua County commissioners discuss mitigating damage in flood-prone neighborhoods

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua county commissioners are trying to plan ahead for flooding in some flood-prone neighborhoods.

Areas of the county like The Hills of Santa Fe and Robin Lane are just a few of several spots. The commission is considering how people in those neighborhoods can avoid and recover from flood damage. A vulnerability study is already underway to pick out any ‘future’ flood-prone areas.

“I think the vulnerability analysis will be a big tool in that tool box to identify those potential areas and then we can put together a strategic plan that would come from that analysis into like a, part of our action climate plan would be flooding mitigation,” said Alachua County commissioner Anna Prizzia. “I think that’s the whole point of that and hopefully that would lead right nicely into that discussion.”

The commission is considering either changing their current storm water assessment to include flood mitigation or create a separate flood assessment.

