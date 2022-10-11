Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for soliciting sex from 14-year-old

A man was arrested after the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says he tried to have sex with a minor while under the influence of alcohol
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says he tried to have sex with a minor while under the influence of alcohol.

According to the sheriff’s office, Justin Robert Wade Anderson, 36, is accused of committing an act of lew conduct.

Overnight on Sept. 3, deputies say Anderson was intoxicated when asked a 14-year-old to engage in sexual activity and the victim refused. Anderson is charged with lewd and lascivious conduct.

TRENDING: NCFL schools locked down due to active shooter hoax

He was booked into the Alachua County Jail. A bond amount was not listed at the time of this report.

