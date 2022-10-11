Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for soliciting sex from 14-year-old

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says he tried to have sex with a minor while under the influence of alcohol.

According to the sheriff’s office, Justin Robert Wade Anderson, 36, is accused of committing an act of lew conduct.

Overnight on Sept. 3, deputies say Anderson was intoxicated when asked a 14-year-old to engage in sexual activity and the victim refused. Anderson is charged with lewd and lascivious conduct.

He was booked into the Alachua County Jail. A bond amount was not listed at the time of this report.

