Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Archer Farmer’s Market Harvest Festival takes place this week.
The event is sponsored by the Archer Historical Society.
The festival runs from 3 to 7 PM on Tuesday, October 11th.
It is held at the Railroad Museum in Alachua, which is at 16994 SW 134th Ave.
Guests are encouraged to bring their largest garden vegetable for a change to win their blue ribbon contest. The event also features live music and comedy.
