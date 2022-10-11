To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Archer Farmer’s Market Harvest Festival takes place this week.

The event is sponsored by the Archer Historical Society.

The festival runs from 3 to 7 PM on Tuesday, October 11th.

It is held at the Railroad Museum in Alachua, which is at 16994 SW 134th Ave.

Guests are encouraged to bring their largest garden vegetable for a change to win their blue ribbon contest. The event also features live music and comedy.

