The Archer Farmer’s Market Harvest Festival takes place

The event is sponsored by the Archer Historical Society.
The event is sponsored by the Archer Historical Society.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Archer Farmer’s Market Harvest Festival takes place this week.

The event is sponsored by the Archer Historical Society.

The festival runs from 3 to 7 PM on Tuesday, October 11th.

It is held at the Railroad Museum in Alachua, which is at 16994 SW 134th Ave.

TRENDING: Ben Sasse hosts three forums at the University of Florida as presidential finalist

Guests are encouraged to bring their largest garden vegetable for a change to win their blue ribbon contest. The event also features live music and comedy.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
The scam calls revolve around fake warnings of a missed court date.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam circulating in the area

Latest News

Commissioners will discuss budgeting and important issues such as flooding mitigation.
Alachua Board of County Commissioners to meet twice this week
Commissioners will discuss budgeting and important issues such as flooding mitigation.
Alachua Board of County Commissioners to meet twice this week
Many students showed up to protest or show support during Ben Sasse’s forums
Many students showed up to protest or show support during Ben Sasse’s forums
Many students showed up to protest or show support during Ben Sasse’s forums
Many students showed up to protest or show support during Ben Sasse’s forums