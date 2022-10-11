Civil engineering company, JBPro drafts up new proposal for West End Golf Course

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The developers of the land where the West End golf course is located have a new residential proposal to be presented at Tuesday night’s Alachua County Board Of County Commissioners meeting.

Previous proposals for the golf course raised concerns for residents.

The main concern was the initial plan’s density.

The plan included a combined total of 490 housing units between single-family and multi-family lots.

It also included a hotel and commercial zones.

Residents protested that proposal and JBPro, the civil engineering company working on the project was forced to come up with a new one.

The new plan includes 70-140 single-family homes and 35 combined acres of dedicated green space that will be handed off to the county.

The proposal will be heard by Alachua County commissioners Tuesday night.

