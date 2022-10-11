Civil engineering company, JBPro drafts up new proposal for West End Golf Course

Civil engineering company, JBPro drafts up new proposal for West End Golf Course land
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The developers of the land where the West End golf course is located have a new residential proposal to be presented at Tuesday night’s Alachua County Board Of County Commissioners meeting.

Previous proposals for the golf course raised concerns for residents.

The main concern was the initial plan’s density.

The plan included a combined total of 490 housing units between single-family and multi-family lots.

It also included a hotel and commercial zones.

Residents protested that proposal and JBPro, the civil engineering company working on the project was forced to come up with a new one.

The new plan includes 70-140 single-family homes and 35 combined acres of dedicated green space that will be handed off to the county.

The proposal will be heard by Alachua County commissioners Tuesday night.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua Board of County Commissioners to meet twice this week

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant

Latest News

Crews remove fallen tree on Newberry Road
Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road
Active Shooter Alert (gfx)
NCFL schools locked down due to active shooter hoax
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for soliciting sex from 14-year-old
TECH TUESDAY
Tech Tuesday: EriVan Bio