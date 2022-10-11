Early look ahead to Florida-LSU, 7p.m. Saturday

The Gators have dropped the last three in the head-to-head series
Gators prep for Tigers
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator football season is unfolding much like a typical NFL schedule. Six games in, Florida’s only blowout has come against an FCS school. The rest have all been decided by 10 points or less.

Fans can get into a lot of nitpicking and analysis about stats, and where the team ranks nationally in certain areas. Fact is, you are what your record says you are--and the Gators are 4 -2. Head coach Billy Napier picked up his first SEC win on Saturday, a 24-17 victory over Missouri. Up next for Florida is 4-2 LSU at home Saturday at 7 p.m, and Napier anticipates another wild game.

“There’s a lot of days you wake up and you’re thinking, man, I’m glad we’re 4-2,” said Napier. “But you also think about the potential and that we’re a very capable team. You’re always really close to being a very good team, and you’re always really close to being a very bad team. And that describes our team in a lot of ways.”

“I think as a team we’ve just kind of gotten better at eliminating some of the silly mistakes, some of the penalties,” said Florida guard Ethan White. “It’s kind of the self-inflicted errors. We’ve just tried to eliminate those”

“I feel like these past few weeks as a team, I feel like we’ve been practicing harder as a team,” said defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen. “So yeah, practice habits do a hundred percent go into the game.”

UF Defensive back Jaydon Hill was voted SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his two-interception game against the Tigers. The INT’s were the first of Hill’s career. He had missed all of last season with a knee injury.

