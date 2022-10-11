Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road

Crews remove fallen tree on Newberry Road
Crews remove fallen tree on Newberry Road(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured in the incident, however, the tree took out power lines in the area.

TRENDING: Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for soliciting sex from 14-year-old

Sheriff’s deputies and Gainesville Regional Utilities crews helped clean the debris and repair the lines.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant

Latest News

Active Shooter Alert (gfx)
NCFL schools locked down due to active shooter hoax
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for soliciting sex from 14-year-old
Civil engineering company, JBPro drafts up new proposal for West End Golf Course land
Civil engineering company, JBPro drafts up new proposal for West End Golf Course
TECH TUESDAY
Tech Tuesday: EriVan Bio