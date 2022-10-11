Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured in the incident, however, the tree took out power lines in the area.

TRENDING: Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for soliciting sex from 14-year-old

Sheriff’s deputies and Gainesville Regional Utilities crews helped clean the debris and repair the lines.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.