FDOT will provide an update to the construction of the Downtown Starke overpass

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - FDOT has an open house to provide an update to the construction of the Downtown Starke overpass.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

It will be held at the Charley E. Johns Center in the city of Starke.

The city of Starke is divided by the CSX Railroad that runs parallel to US 301.

Because of all the train traffic, emergency vehicles and other traffic experience frequent delays.

The project is meant to ease congestion and improve emergency response times.

