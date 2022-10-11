Gainesville man arrested for drugging and sexually assaulting woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested after officers say he drugged and sexually battered a victim.

Gainesville Police officers arrested Di’amonta Robinson, 31, after a victim came forward.

Robinson is accused of giving the victim marijuana laced with molly.

She passed out but woke up to Robinson raping her.

Robinson is being held in the Alachua County Jail on charges of sexual battery and drug possession.

