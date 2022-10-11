GHS, Oak Hall claim home volleyball sweeps

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The GHS Hurricanes made Senior Night a memorable one, defeating Buchholz in a tense three-set match on Monday. The Hurricanes, ranked No. 6 in Class 6A, capped a season series sweep of the Bobcats 27-25, 25-18, 25-23. They had previously won a four-set match over the Bobcats earlier this season and improve to 18-6 overall.

Meanwhile, Oak Hall took down Bell for its fifth straight win 25-16, 25-18, 25-8. The Eagles reach 19-3 for the season.

District tournaments begin across the state next week. Santa Fe, the defending state 4A champion and No. 2 team in the overall state rankings, warmed up by sweeping Forest 25-17, 25-15, 25-12.

