“I’ve got to get out of here”: Gainesville residents react to six shootings in six days

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Gainesville Police Department are investigating six shootings within the past six days.

“It’s one thing for them to be out here killing each other, but it’s another thing when one of these stray bullets hits one of these babies,” said Barbara Flanders.

Flanders lives at Pine Ridge Apartments where two drive-by shootings broke out in a matter of two days.

“All these cases are being followed up on by our criminal investigation divisions as far as evidence collection, leads as far as any information we’ve received,” said Sgt. Joseph Castor, Gainesville Police Department.

According to GPD officials the string of shootings lasted from last Tuesday through Saturday. Castor said four of the incidents are believed to be drive-by shootings.

Police have not arrested anyone yet.

“Some of them are related and some are not related, they’re just another shooting that’s happening in our community,” said Castor.

After a bullet went through Dorcalina Perez Garcia’s front door, she decided to leave the complex with her children. Flanders, who lives directly across from Perez Garcia, said she completely understands her decision.

“I’ve got to get out of here... The bullet went straight in her kids’ room. It’s the children that are suffering, it’s sad,” said Flanders.

According to GPD officials, among the six shootings, two victims suffered unspecified injuries.

However, neighbors told TV 20, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

Investigators are gathering evidence to send to labs, in hopes of finding the person or people who are responsible.

