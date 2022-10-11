Last chance for voter registration for the mid-terms

Last chance to register to vote in the mid-term elections.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for next month’s mid-term election.

If you’re already registered and need to request a vote-by-mail ballot, you can do that up until October 29th.

But there’s no deadline to update your voting address.

You can do that at any early voting location or at your election day polling place.

