Last chance for voter registration for the mid-terms

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for next month’s mid-term election.

If you’re already registered and need to request a vote-by-mail ballot, you can do that up until October 29th.

But there’s no deadline to update your voting address.

You can do that at any early voting location or at your election day polling place.

TRENDING: Hundreds show up for protest of UF Presidential Nominee

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.