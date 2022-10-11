Many students showed up to protest or show support during Ben Sasse’s forums

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - During the senator’s forums, many students showed up to either support or protest his selection.

One student questioned the structure of the question and answer session itself.

“I feel it’s really important that he visits and that he answers his questions. I do think the way that of submitting questions was kind of controversial because someone gets to review those and gets to pick and choose, but I know that it’s hard to just let people raise their hands and pick people out of the crowd to answer questions, said Sydney Steely.”

During the second forum, chants were heard from inside the hall.

The third forum was moved to an online livestream after protestors pushed their way into Emerson.

