NCFL first responders return home after rescuing 130 Hurricane Ian victims

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After 13 days of Hurricane Ian recovery efforts, Task Force 8, a team of North Central Florida first responders, is home from Southwest Florida.

“It’s not our community, but we’re thankful that we’re able to take our community’s resources and go help elsewhere,” said Lt. Jonathan Cicio, Gainesville Fire Rescue.

So, that’s exactly what 24 emergency workers from Gainesville Fire Rescue, Ocala Fire Rescue, and Marion County Fire Rescue, did when they knew Floridians needed help.

On the trip down south crews first stopped in North Port, in Charlotte County then in Fort Myers Beach.

“In a few days we were able to get about 130 people out of their houses that were stuck in their houses,” said Cicio.

Task Force 8 wasn’t the only group that assisted in recovery efforts… Alachua County Fire Rescue crews sent a medical support unit to help with hospital evacuations.

“Any time they needed us we were to respond and transport the patients. We transported them as far as Miami on the east coast of Florida,” said Lt. Donald Williams, Alachua County Fire Rescue.

Rescue 90, a Marion County emergency vehicle, went down to Orlando for recovery efforts. First responders used this vehicle for on-site triage after rescuing people.

“Not too long ago we were at Surfside so we responded to that tragedy. So the team has become very experienced and we’re just going to continue building on that,” said James Banta, Fire Chief of Marion County Fire Rescue.

All members of Task Force 8 are now home safe and sound, but said they’d do it all over again if duty calls.

