NCFL schools locked down due to active shooter hoax

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida school districts received what they call “hoax calls” reporting an active shooter on various school campuses on Tuesday. It’s part of an apparent state-wide trend.

In Columbia County, sheriff’s deputies were sent out to Columbia High School on Tuesday afternoon around 2:15. They say a caller reported an active shooter situation on campus which the sheriff’s office determined was false. The campus was locked down and swept before it returned to normal operations.

Deputies say multiple agencies from around the state have reported receiving calls. The incident is similar to a series of bomb hoax calls made to Florida community colleges including Florida Gateway College.

In Alachua County, sheriff’s deputies also responded to a similar call reported around 1:15 p.m. about an active shooter at Eastside High School. Deputies responded to the high school and determined there was no danger to the community. The school was locked down but nothing of concern was found.

Authorities say they are working to determine the source of the calls.

A hoax school shooting was also reported at Boca Raton High School.

UPDATE: As of 10:23am, Boca Raton High School has been cleared. Nothing suspicious was located.



Please note: Other South FL schools were placed on lockdown after receiving similar reports today. @BocaPolice https://t.co/XyDNVl2wsv — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) October 11, 2022

