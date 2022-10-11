Ocala Breeders’ Sales company will have its October yearling sale

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The two-day Ocala Breeders’ Sales company’s 2022 October yearling sale begins on Tuesday.

There are 642 yearlings cataloged this year.

The event will begin at noon with 209 horses offered in the selected session.

The sale Wednesday will begin at 10 a.m.

The yearling sale has long been a source for top class race horses.

