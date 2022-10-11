Starke residents meeting to discuss downtown railroad overpass

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - FDOT officials are asking for residents’ opinions on the downtown Starke railroad overpass, as it nears completion.

The purpose of the meeting is to give residents an update on the nearly $24M construction project, set to be finished by next summer.

The CSX Railroad which runs parallel to Highway 301, divides the city of Starke.

And the project is meant to ease the congestion that train traffic causes for EMS and first responders, and improve emergency response times.

The meeting starts in about an hour.

