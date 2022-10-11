Suwannee County hurricane Ian relief

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - More resources from North Central Florida are helping people in the aftermath of hurricane Ian.

The Suwannee County sheriff’s office today posted pictures from a trip to Southwest Florida,

They provided supplies to victims of the storm.

Employees of the sheriff’s office, Suwannee County fire rescue, along with the road department, and the Busy Bee participated.

They brought canned food, clothes, medicine, household supplies, water and ice.

They also provided hot meals to about 2000 people.

