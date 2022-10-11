Task Force 8 returns to NCFL after aiding in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Task Force 8 returned home to North Central Florida on Tuesday after helping residents in Charlotte County devastated by Hurricane Ian.

The task force is made up of 26 team members. Those include ten Marion County Fire Rescue crew members and eight members from both Ocala Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Rescue.

Task Force 8 traveled down south on Sept. 28. The hazmat team returned home on Monday night. The rest of the crew arrived in Ocala on Tuesday morning.

