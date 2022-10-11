Tech Tuesday: EriVan Bio

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. My name is Andrea Dautant and I am with UF Innovate Accelerate, and today we are joined by Nasser Koopaei from EriVan Bio. Hi Nasser. Thank you for joining us today.:

Hi. Thank you for having me in your program.

So can you tell me about what you guys do at EriVan Bio?

EriVan is a startup company spinning from UF. We started in 2018 and we produce exosomes from different sources and we use them mostly for regenerative medicine applications.

Can you tell me about what an exosome is and what it does?

Exosomes are natural nanoparticles. You have heard about liposomes and a lot of synthetic nanoparticles. These are the natural organic particles that are produced by any living cell. We have got them from beer, grapefruit, human cells, and everything. The exosomes are everywhere and they are basically a delivery vehicle, like a parcel delivered by FedEx. But they are small like nanoscale particles and they have a message inside them.

We have a lot of different devices in this lab, and you told me about the bioreactor. Can you explain what this is and what it does?

That’s the machine where we produce the exosomes. In that vessel with the bubbles coming up, we have real living cells that are actively every second. They are producing and secreting exosomes for us and the media, that pink liquid in there. We will receive exosomes and isolate the exosomes in large quantities and we will use them for the regenerative applications as we discussed before.

Can you tell me about what brought EriVan to UF Innovate, Sid Martin Biotech in Alachua.

Actually, Sid Martin is a biotechnology incubator that’s operated and owned by the University of Florida, and as EriVan, I believe most of other companies here, are all spinouts from the university. This center provides basic supports in terms of the lab equipment, in terms of technical support and HR legal aspects to the companies that are located here.

Thank you so much for having us, Nasser.

Thank you so much for your time.

That’s all we have for Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you guys next week.

