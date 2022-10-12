Alachua County commissioners vote to deny West End Golf Club development plan

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners heard from the public over the latest plan to develop the West End Golf Club.

The 75-acre property is designated as recreational. Since it’s closure in 2020, multiple proposals have been offered to rezone the property for residential use.

They even made changes like adding a 37-acre open space park, and walking trails, after residents opposed the plan. Developers said the proposal has been in the works for 2 to 3 years.

“We’ve done more than I can say I’ve ever done in any project in terms of concessions and in working with the neighbors to try to get the best proposal possible, and I really think that that’s what this is,” said developer and president of JBPro, Jay Brown.

However, residents said they are not satisfied with any of the proposals. During the meeting they made it clear that they want the area to be turned into a park or a green space.

“I spoke tonight to the commissioners about the need for open green space in our community, for our community mental health and the mental and physical health of our children too,” said resident Julie Ellis.

Dozens of them waited for public comment. They also had concerns over traffic.

“There’s plenty of new housing west of the interstate and there’s very little recreational area,” shared John Matthews. “This is one of the last open spaces that’s in this part of the county.”

Ultimately, residents cheered as Alachua County commissioners shot down the plan for the West End Golf Club.

