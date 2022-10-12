American Legion Post 57 will hold a first responder’s luncheon

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - American Legion Post 57 will host a first responder’s luncheon.

The lunch is open to all first responders, police, deputies, highway patrol, firefighters, and paramedics.

The appreciation lunch will have roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, dessert and a drink.

It will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Lunches can be dine in or take out.

